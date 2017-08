× Minneapolis private school building collapses; 1 dead amid fire

MINNEAPOLIS — One person was killed and at least one other person was trapped after a building collapsed Wednesday at a school, Minneapolis fire officials said.

Crews were searching for any additional victims and extinguishing a fire, which may have been sparked by a natural gas explosion, the department tweeted.

BREAKING NEWS: Roof of elementary school in Minneapolis partially collapses after explosion. pic.twitter.com/bnWfgU7G2g — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 2, 2017