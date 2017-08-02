× More than 60% polled disapprove of the job Trump is doing: Quinnipiac poll

HAMDEN — Voters polled disapprove of the job done by President Donald Trump by 61 to 33 percent according to a poll released Wednesday.

According to a Quinnipiac University national poll, white men are almost evenly divided 47 – 48 percent and Republicans overwhelmingly approve by 76 – 17 percent.

Trump’s approval rating is down from a 55 – 40 percent disapproval in a June 29 survey. This is President Trump’s lowest approval and highest disapproval number since he was inaugurated.

The poll also said, “American voters say 54 – 26 percent that they are embarrassed rather than proud to have Trump as president. Voters say 57 – 40 percent he is abusing the powers of his office and say 60 – 36 percent that he believes he is above the law. President Trump is not levelheaded, say 71 – 26 percent of voters, his worst score on that character trait.

Voter opinions of most other Trump qualities drop to new lows:

62 – 34 percent that he is not honest;

63 – 34 percent that he does not have good leadership skills;

59 – 39 percent that he does not care about average Americans;

58 – 39 percent that he is a strong person;

55 – 42 percent that he is intelligent;

63 – 34 percent that he does not share their values

“It’s hard to pick what is the most alarming number in the troubling trail of new lows for President Donald Trump,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

“Profound embarrassment over his performance.”

