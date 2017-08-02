× Naval Station Norfolk locks down piers after bomb threat reported

NORFOLK, Va. — According to WAVY, authorities are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to Naval Station Norfolk.

The threat was first reported around 6 a.m. base spokesperson Kelly Wirfel told WAVY.

Wirfel said military working dogs have been sent in response to the threat, to sweep various areas of the base. Wirfel says one of the dogs alerted on a vehicle in the vicinity of Pier 14 around 7:45 a.m.

Wirfel says all the piers at the base are on lockdown, and is restricted for pedestrians and vehicle traffic. NCIS is on scene, along with base security.

A shelter in place is in effect for several buildings as well as piers 11, 12 and 14.