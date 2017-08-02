New Haven environmentalists mobilizing for climate change event Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- With economists estimating global climate change is costing $1.4 trillion dollars per year and is responsible for 300,000 deaths as a result of droughts, floods and displacement, a New Haven environmental group is taking to the streets to help stem the tide.

Just over seven months into this calendar year and some New Haven environmentalists say humans have already exhausted all of the earth's naturally regenerating resources for the year.

"I think we all could agree that there are parts of our life where we like go a little bit overboard, like, do you need to eat that cheeseburger that's going to support the beef industry," said Eliza Renn, of New Haven Climate Movement.

She says the more cattle raised, the more methane emitted.

"And methane is 30 times worse than carbon dioxide for the atmosphere," said Jamie Wetmore, also of the New Haven Climate Movement, which claims that 100,000 species each year become extinct as a result of climate change

"If there's only so much water and food, humans will likely take it before the animals can," contends Wetmore.

Excessive use of the earth's resources and polluting the planet, are sending us down an unsustainable path, she says.

"We can't aim for renewables by 2050 or 2100. We need it by 2030 in order for there to be like a huge dramatic shift in the way our economic system works, the way our businesses are run."

Today, August 2nd, has been designated Earth Overshoot Day, the unofficial day on which humans have already used all of the earth's natural resources available for this year. But, some are doing their best to slow the climate change train.

"I will say that I ride my bike to work every day," said Elizabeth Nearing of New Haven​. "I'm working on going car free. I've stopped using straws because everyone uses way too many straws."​

"I try to use my car as little as possible," said Deena Nicol-Blifford of East Haven. "I recycle. I don't use paper plates or plastic cups."

On Monday, August 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p,m., the New Haven Climate Movement will be staging climate change events throughout the city. Click here for event details and more on the organization.