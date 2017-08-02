× No state budget triggers soup kitchens, drug treatment cuts

HARTFORD — Funding for soup kitchens and other food service programs across Connecticut is one of the latest casualties of the state’s budget woes.

Peter DeBiasi, president and CEO of The Access Community Action Agency, says funding from the Department of Social Services for 18 programs ends on Tuesday. He says those services “are lifelines for people.”

State lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on a new two-year budget that Gov. Dannel Malloy will sign into law. Without a budget in place for the new fiscal year, which began July 1, the Democratic governor has been running state government using his limited spending authority.

That has meant cuts in state funding for many social service programs.

On Tuesday, substance abuse and mental health treatment programs received a 2.5 percent reduction.