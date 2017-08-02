Over 50 law enforcement agencies team up for ‘U Drive. U Text. U Pay.’ distracted driving campaign

HARTFORD– Over 50 law enforcement agencies, including both state and local police, who were previously involved in the April 2017 campaign, are again participating in the “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” initiative starting August 2 to August 16.

“While it is encouraging that there was a drop in observed hand-held phone use during the last wave, we still have a long way to go,” said CT DOT Commissioner James P. Redeker. “During the last campaign, there were still almost 12,000 citations issued to motorists. We need to continue to be vigilant and continue enforcement.”

The initiative is an effort to crackdown on motorists who choose to distract themselves by using a cell phone while driving.

The fines for using a cell phone while driving are:

$150 for a first offense.

$300 for a second offense.

$500 for a third offense and subsequent offenses.