PD: Teen shot in forearm while walking out of house in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police said an 18-year-old female was shot in the forearm as she was walking out of a house Wednesday morning.

Hartford police said Shataja Little was walking out of a house around 12:56 a.m., when a small dark vehicle with an unknown shooter fired shots. Police said Little was treated for her injury and has been released from the hospital.

The shooting took place at 66 West Morningside.

Police said no other victims were involved and no casings were found. Police are investigating this incident.