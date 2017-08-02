Police investigating fatal shooting in New Britain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- A shooting in New Britain Tuesday night has left one person dead and police trying to piece together what exactly happened.

Police said one person was shot in the 400 block of Park Street around 9 p.m., where he later died at the hospital.

According to police, a party was going on in the vicinity of 404 Park Street when the shooting occurred over a possible domestic dispute. Police are questioning a possible suspect, who is said to be from out-of-town but is not cooperating.

"We haven't made an arrest so we are not identifying a suspect but indications are that the majority of the folks that we are interviewing are from Hartford," said New Britain Police Captain Thomas Steck.

Police are also interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses to see exactly what happened late last night.