Six children, seven adults displaced after blaze guts New Haven home

NEW HAVEN — A multi-family home was severely damaged in a Wednesday evening fire.

City fire officials received reports of a blaze that ignited at 79 Blake Street, New Haven at 7:54 p.m. Within four minutes, the first fire companies arrived on scene and encountered flames blowing out the roof of a two-and-a-half story dwelling.

Thirteen individuals were inside the home at the time. Seven adults and six children are all temporarily displaced as a result of smoke and heavy water damage. All three families occupying the residence were able to escape the fire and avoid injuries.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and hold it to a single-alarm response. No other surrounding properties were damaged.

The second and third floors of the home are believed to be uninhabitable. The American Red Cross responded and is assisting the families with temporary housing and survival aid.

Investigators with the New Haven Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of the blaze.