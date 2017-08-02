× Two people killed in collision at busy Waterbury intersection

WATERBURY — Two people were fatally injured when two vehicles collided Wednesday evening.

Police and fire crews responded to the corner of Homer Street and Waterville Street in Waterbury after receiving reports of a very serious crash around 7:30 p.m.

Police say there was one fatality per vehicle involved.

One occupant inside the first vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other three occupants sustained injuries and were subsequently hospitalized.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead, and was also its sole occupant.

Crews shut down the intersection in order to clearing debris from the road in that area. Once they’ve finished cleaning up the area, detectives with the Waterbury Police Department expect to begin a formal investigation.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay tuned to FOX61 for all new developments.