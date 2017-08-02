Warm, humid Wednesday; tracking afternoon thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The dog days of summer are upon us! The next several days will feature classic summer warmth and humidity with highs in the 80s and hazy sunshine. Each day a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will fire up, mainly in the afternoon during the peak heating of the day. There’s no need to cancel outdoor plans but you may need to step inside for a bit if one of those storms fire up near you. Briefly heavy rain and gusty winds are possible but we are not expecting any severe weather.

A cold front will bring the chance for more organized showers and storms on Saturday followed by cooler, less humid air Sunday and beyond.

Forecast Details:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid with the chance for an afternoon shower/thunderstorm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, very warm & humid, chance for scattered afternoon storms. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Friday: Sun & clouds, humid, chance for scattered showers & t’storms. High: Low-mid 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, humid, chance for scattered showers & t’storms. High: Low 80s.

Sunday: Sunny, breezy, cooler and less humid. High: Near 80.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.