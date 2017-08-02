Wednesday forecast: T storms, wind, hail with flash flood concerns

Check the latest warnings here.
The biggest risk with any storms that develop will be ponding on the roads. Storms will move very slowly today and could drop a lot of rain over a short period of time. For that reason the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from now until 8 PM for Hartford, Tolland and Windham Counties.
Scattered storms will end between 7-10 pm tonight followed by another warm and humid night with areas of fog.
Then we'll do it all over again Thursday and Friday.
Forecast Details:
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid, scattered storms. High: Mid-upper 80s.
Tonight: Storms end early, then mild and muggy with areas of fog. Low: Mid-upper 60s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, very warm & humid, chance for scattered afternoon storms. High: Mid-upper 80s.
Friday: Sun & clouds, humid, chance for scattered showers & t’storms. High: Low-mid 80s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, humid, chance for scattered showers & t’storms. High: Low 80s.
Sunday: Sunny, breezy, cooler and less humid. High: Near 80.
Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri
Or on Twitter:
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri
To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.
Check the latest warnings here.