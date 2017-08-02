× Wethersfield man arrested following police pursuit, crashing into two cars

WETHERSFIELD — Police say a Wethersfield man was arrested after police chased him following a shoplifting in Glastonbury.

Police say they pursued a white pick-up truck driven by Ryan Burton, 32, of Wethersfield, south on Maple Street from the area of the Silas Deane Highway. Burton was wanted by Glastonbury police for shoplifting that had just occurred.

A Wethersfield officer spotted Burton and the truck, and tried to stop it, but Burton fled. The officer pursued Burton until the area of Maple Street/Mill Street. At that point, the officer stopped the pursuit and shut off his lights and siren.

Burton continued on Mill Street, and crashed into two cars at the intersection of Mill Street and Silas Deane Highway after trying to run a red light. Burton then fled into a wooded area behind a business on the east side of the Silas Deane Highway. The condition of the occupants of the car is unknown at this time.

After a few minutes, Burton was found in the woods behind the former Fun Zone.

Burton was taken into custody without incident, and is being charged with evading, reckless driving, and interfering with an officer among other charges.