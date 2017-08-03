10 people displaced by house fire in Stafford

STAFFORD — Firefighters from Stafford, Willington, Somers and Ellington are responding to a house fire on High Street in Stafford.
Dispatchers say the fire appears to be heavily involved and there is exposure to a second residence. Power lines are also down in the area. The fire broke out around 2 a.m., at 28 High Street.
“Balloon construction is older construction homes where there’s not any fire stops like in construction in newer homes and this evidently must have had balloon construction because it went to the third story just in the time I arrived. It was a rapidly moving fire of course fire marshals will be looking in to the actual causes and double checking balloon construction but that’s what it seems to be at this time. Fire was in the basement traveled right up the walls got in to the attic,” said Dave Lucia chief of Stafford Fire Department.
Red Cross was called to assist the 10 people who were displaced by the fire.