15-year-old from Canada left stranded at Bradley by United Airlines; Bradley issues statement

RICHMOND, British Columbia — United Airlines left a Canadian teen stranded at Bradley International Airport because the airline refused to board him saying he was an unaccompanied minor.

CTV Vancouver reported that Victor Shmulevich, 15, was returning to Vancouver after a summer program at Yale University. The United agent at Bradley said the airline doesn’t allow unaccompanied minors on connecting flights and wouldn’t allow him to board.

Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority issued the following statement:

“The safety of our passengers is our number 1 priority. However, we were not made aware of this situation by the passenger or the airlines. We are looking into this issue and will be reviewing appropriate protocols with the airlines.”

With help from an Air Canada worker at another gate, Shmulevich eventually got back to Vancouver, 20 hours after the ordeal began. The airline told CTV that they are reviewing their policy and have offered the family air travel vouchers.