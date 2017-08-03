× 15-year-old from Canada left stranded at Bradley by United Airlines

RICHMOND, British Columbia — United Airlines left a Canadian teen stranded at Bradley International Airport because the airline refused to board him saying he was an unaccompanied minor.

CTV Vancouver reported that Victor Shmulevich, 15, was returning to Vancouver after a summer program at Yale University. The United agent at Bradley said the airline doesn’t allow unaccompanied minors on connecting flights and wouldn’t allow him to board.

With help from an Air Canada worker at another gate, Shmulevich eventually got back to Vancouver, 20 hours after the ordeal began. The airline told CTV that they are reviewing their policy and have offered the family air travel vouchers.