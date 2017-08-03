3 men charged following car theft in Southbury; led police on pursuit

SOUTHBURY — Three men are facing criminal charges after police said they stole a car then led them on a pursuit which ended in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Southbury police said they responded to a report of a burglary of a 4-door Mazda that was seen leaving a residence. Police said they spotted the car heading into the same direction as other officials were present. The suspects then accelerated to a high rate of speed in an attempt to evade officers, police said.

“When the suspects attempted to turn onto the I-84 westbound entrance ramp, the operator lost control and struck a guard rail,” said police.

Police said Marcos Ruiz, 20, of Waterbury, was the driver of the stolen car.

“The suspects jumped from the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot. The waiting officers and a CSP-A K9 were able to apprehend all three suspects,” said police.

According to police, the car stolen was from Watertown and the items that were taken from the car were found inside.

Minor injuries were reported by the suspects.

Police charged Ruiz, Wilson and Steven Sanchez-Rodriguez, 19, of New York, with larceny in the third degree and burglary in the third degree.

They are all due in court Thursday.