A sneak peak of this year’s Big E

MASSACHUSETTS — The Big E is back and it’s bringing another year of entertainment, exhibits, amazing fair foods, rides and shopping.

With all of these attractions, the largest fair in the Northeast is ready to offer fair-goers another round of a fun-filled 17 days of the year starting September 15 to October 1.

Entertainment

Music lovers, get ready to put on your dancing shoes. This year has a diverse line-up of great shows at The Big E’s Xfinity arena and Court of Honor Stage.

Entertainment guests consist of:

The Alley Cats

Vintage Trouble

The Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Chalice of Salvation Mass

Journey former lead vocalist Steve Augeri

Village People

Forever Motown

Street Beat Parkour Percussion

Spencer Davis Group

Cheat Codes

And many, many more.

Cars, cars, cars

Each week The Big E will bring a new group of collector, classic and custom cars that will line the grounds for car lovers of all ages to enjoy. Shows include: The Antique Tractor Show; Mark’s Classic Cruise Day, sponsored by Mark’s Auto Parts of East Granby; Pioneer Valley GTO Association; AACA Connecticut Valley Region; New England Auto Racers Reunion and many more.

Also, the Collector Car Experience returns as this event features a first class line-up of vehicles from Brass Era cars to million dollar exotics, plus commentary and interviews by show hosts and car experts.

All car shows are weather permitting.

You said food?

Who doesn’t love food? Well, if you do, the Big E is the place to be. Food will range from signature desserts; Craz-E Burger; Belgian waffle sandwich; sweet pepper bacon chicken; parmigiana sandwich; fried shrimp tacos and more.

Agriculture

The Big E is known nationwide for its impressive agricultural showcase. Open show exhibitors as well as FFA and 4-H youth from across the country travel to the Fair to participate in the largest livestock show in the East and native produce competitions.

Shopping

The buildings and byways of The Big E will be filled with shops and vendors to satisfy anyone’s shopping needs. You can buy gifts and crafts for family and friends or start or finish your holiday shopping.

Buy advance discount tickets & save

Advance discount tickets and Midway Magic vouchers are available online here and at The Big E Box Office now through Sept. 13 or at Big Y World Class Market Aug. 24 through Sept. 13. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 6-12. Advance Midway Magic vouchers are $25, valid any one day Mon. – Fri. or exchange for 26 ride coupons Sat. & Sun.

Big E Hours

Gates are open from 8am – 10pm. Buildings and exhibits open at 10am, Storrowton Village, its Yankee Candle Shop and Avenue of States are open until 9pm. The Village Craft Area is open until 10pm. The North American Midway is open Sun. – Thurs., 11am to 10pm; Friday, 11am to 11pm; and Sat., 10am to 11pm.

To learn more about this year’s fairs, click here.

