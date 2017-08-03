× Back to School Drive held by Jewish Family Services of Greater Hartford back for 3rd year

WEST HARTFORD — The 3rd Annual Back to School Drive held by the Jewish Family Services of Greater Hartford has started again. The drive, which starts Monday, August 1st, goes until Sunday, August 20th.

The drive, which is also co-sponsored by The Mandell JCC’s Family Room and PJ Library of Greater Hartford, collects newly purchased school supplies from the public for children and teens in need.

Residents and businesses are invited to help a child living in or near poverty with a donation of school supplies. Suggested donations include lined paper, pencils, erasers, pencil sharpeners, calculators, spiral notebook, pocket folders, rulers, binders, highlighters, crayons, colored pencils glue sticks, black or blue pens, and backpacks.

Collection boxes can be found in West Hartford, Bloomfield, and Canton:

Mandell JCC, 335 Bloomfield Avenue, West Hartford

Mandell JCC Swim & Tennis Club, 4 Duncaster Rd., Bloomfield

Mandell JCC Valley Sports & Community Center, 310 Albany Ave., Canton

Sally & Bob’s Eatery, 10 North Main St., West Hartford