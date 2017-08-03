Caught on camera: Airport worker stuck by lightning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA -- A bolt of lightning that struck the tail of a Southwest plane on the tarmac, seriously injured an airport worker standing nearby.

The 21-year-old man suffered third-degree burns all over his body and was bleeding in his brain. Austin Dunn was taken to the hospital where he was then released and is reportedly doing much better.

Dunn, wearing orange, is near the nose of the plane as the lightning bolt causes a bright flash to go off near him where he was then knocked to the ground. His co-workers are then seen running and trying to flag down help.

Dunn suffered burns on his hands, feet and chest, bleeding in his brain and severe muscle damage, according to his family.