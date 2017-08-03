× Ex-Bridgeport teacher arrested on more sex assault charges

BRIDGEPORT — Laura Ramos, a former Bridgeport teacher, has turn herself in on more charges of sexual assault after having sexual relations with a second male student in a Shelton restaurant.

Ramos is currently awaiting trial for other sexual relation allegations from another student. According to CTPost, police say they have information that there are at least two more victims, bringing the total number of victims to 4.

On June 23rd, police were made aware of a second victim.

On June 28th, that victim, who was from Bridgeport, came to the detective bureau and told police that he was a student of Ramos, and that he was in the special education department at Central High School. He and Ramos had known each other for some time and she would help him out with his work. Police say as time went on they would communicate over social media, and he had her cellphone number. They would also go to the gym and work out together.

The victim also said in April 2017, he was out at Crave Restaurant and Ramos was at the restaurant with friends. Ramos told her friends she would go home with the victim, then engaged in sexual relations inside the victim’s car, and at Fairfield Beach. Ramos also asked if the victim would smoke pot with her, which he declined.

The victim believed that Ramos was involved with 3 or 4 other kids, but didn’t know their names.

After that, police filed an arrest warrant for Ramos.

According to CTPost, Bridgeport said in a video recorded statement following her first arrest, Ramos admitted to having sex with the 18-year-old student “a handful of times” from December 2016 to April 2017. She admitted saying most of the time they had sex in her car.

She was charged Wednesday with two counts of Sexual Assault, and released after posting $50,000 bond.