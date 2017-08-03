× Hartford PD arrests 8 following prostitution sting

HARTFORD – Police said they arrested eight females Wednesday morning after conducting a citywide prostitution detail in Hartford.

The operation was conducted following numerous citizen complaints regarding street level prostitution throughout the city.

Police said they conducted surveillance, locating suspected prostitutes. They placed an undercover detective posing as a “John” into the area to be engaged by the suspects for solicitations.

The following female suspects were arrested during the operation and charged with prostitution:

Breean Osuba, 40, of Enfield

Anna Lopez, 26, of Hartford

Bertha Stanley, 38, of Hartford

Maria Olivo, 55, of Hartford

Donna Ball, 46, of Bloomfield

Delores Weathersby, 46, of Hartford

Lindsey Zunaid, 34, of Hartford

Keisha England, 38, of Hartford

In addition, several of the accused were found to have active misdemeanor warrants which were served at booking.