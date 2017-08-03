× Humid with temps in the 80s on Friday

While there is a chance for an isolated shower or storm tonight we are NOT expecting storms to be as strong or as widespread as they were yesterday.

Classic summer weather continues Friday with hazy sun, humid air and highs in the 80s. Once again a thunderstorm could fire up in one or two towns during the afternoon. But most townd will stay dry.

Showers and storms will be more widespread on Saturday morning through midday as a cold front approaches. This will be followed by cooler, breezy and less humid weather starting Sunday.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Patchy fog, mild and muggy. Low: 60s.

Friday: Sun & clouds, humid, chance for scattered showers & t’storms. High: Low-mid 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, humid, chance for scattered showers & t’storms. High: Low 80s.

Sunday: Sunny, breezy, cooler and less humid. High: Near 80.

