Middle Eastern ingredients key to Old Lyme shop scooping up national award

OLD LYME -- Other than air conditioning or swimming, eating ice cream may be the best way to cool down during a heat wave, especially if it's award winning ice cream.

The owner Old Lyme Ice Cream Shoppe and Cafe recently received an invitation enter a national competition for interesting ice cream. And she had the perfect flavor: Moroccan Rose.

"The dates, the apricots, the figs, the spices," said Angeline Reale, the Owner.

The delectable delight also includes roasted pistachios, pomegranate molasses, crystallized ginger, cinnamon, cracked black pepper, salt and a bit of rosewater.

"If you use too much, it tastes like potpourri," said Reale.

The shop has had new customers coming from all over southeastern Connecticut.

"It's delicious, creamy, very complex a little hint of pepper at the end you can hear, you can feel just a little rose taste a little rosewater," said Cindy Kovac, a customer from

Old Lyme.

Over 50, small, independently owned, ice cream shops entered the contest, staged by Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh, on National Ice Cream Day, July 16th.

"About quarter of 7, I opened up the Facebook page and there was my logo with congratulations," said Reale, proudly.

Among her awards was a $10,000 check and the golden cone trophy.

"It's like the Oscar of ice cream awards," she said.

Since winning the contest a couple of weeks ago, over 30 gallons of Moroccan Rose has been enjoyed. But, it's still not their best seller.

Reale says she is already thinking about what flavor she will create for next year. He said one thing is certain: next year's entrant will also feature figs.