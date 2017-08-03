Police identify victims involved fatal Waterbury crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- Police have identified the two people who died following a car accident that also left three others injured Wednesday night.

Police said Norman Roberts, 32, of Waterbury, was driving eastbound on Home Street when his car collided with George Martinez, of Waterbury whose car was heading westbound. Police said Roberts' car collided head-on with Martinez.

Police said Martinez died on the scene. Roberts was rushed to St. Mary’s hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after, according to police.

An adult female passenger, Zairano Martinez, 43, was injured and transported to Waterbury Hospital where her condition is currently stable, police said.

Martinez’ 18 year old daughter was also taken to Waterbury Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Martinez’s 10-year-old daughter was also rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital where police labeled her in critical condition. Police said she was later transferred to Connecticut Children's Medical Center but is now in stable condition.

No additional details have been released at this time.

