Humid Friday with temps in the 80s; chance for passing thunderstorms

Areas of low clouds and fog will burn for hazy sunshine on today. Once again it will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s. There is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm but most towns will stay dry.

Showers and storms will be more widespread on Saturday morning through midday as a cold front approaches. This will be followed by cooler, breezy and less humid weather starting Sunday.

Rain returns on Monday and it could come down heavy at times, especially late Monday into early Tuesday. Highs will only be in the 70s for the start of the next work week. That will feel so different after the last week or so of warm and humid conditions.

Forecast Details:

Today: Areas of morning low clouds and fog. Sun & clouds, humid, chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm. High: Low-mid 80s

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning through midday. Drier in the afternoon with some clearing possible. High: Low 80s.

Sunday: Sunny, breezy, cooler and less humid. High: Near 80.

Monday: Rain likely, some could be heavy. High: 70s.

Tuesday: Chance for lingering morning showers, clouds and sun. High: 70s.

