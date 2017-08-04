× Brooklyn CT woman arrested for trying to run over neighbor with car: Police

BROOKLYN, Conn. — Police arrested a woman after they said she tried to run down her neighbor with a car.

On July 19, police were called to 199 Hartford Road for a disturbance between neighbors. Police said Julie Lamothe, 54, had tried to run her neighbor over with a car while the neighbor was working in the yard. Police said the victim had to leap to safety in a nearby grass, and moved quickly to avoid being struck by Lamothe’s vehicle. Authorities said there was a protective order that Lamothe had already violated twice that ended in her arrest both times.

After an investigation, police arrested Lamothe on Friday. She was charged with Violation of Civil Protective Order, Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree and Breach of Peace 2nd Degree.

Lamothe was held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at GA-11 Danielson Court on Aug. 7.