× DEEP: Five inland swimming areas closed due to blue-green algae

HARTFORD – DEEP says five inland swimming areas are closed due to cyanobacteria blooms, also known as blue-green algae.

These five swimming areas include Gardner Lake State Park in Salem, Gay City State Park in Hebron, Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret, Quaddick State Park in Thompson, and Wadworth Falls State Park in Wallingford.

In addition, DEEP has also posted warnings for the blue-green algae at the beaches at Kettletown and Indian Well State Parks. They say the swimming areas are still open but want to alert swimmers to stay away from areas where the algae blooms have created greenish patches on the surface of the water. They have also posted a similar warning at the boat launch on Candlewood Lake.

The five closed swimming areas are scheduled to be retested at various times next week.