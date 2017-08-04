× Foodie Friday: Laurel Diner in Southbury

SOUTHBURY — If you want a quality meal and a friendly atmosphere, look no further than the Laurel Diner in Southbury.

The staple along Main Street has been serving up breakfast and lunch favorites since 1949, where everything is homemade. Owner Pete Homick is the only cook in the kitchen and he’s been filling plates since buying the place back in 1997.

“Everything is made fresh,” said Homick. “I touch all the food because I want to make sure each dish is consistent for our customers.”

Grab an omelette filled with various ingredients, Oreo & Nutella pancakes or the popular homemade hash, the menu is stacked with flavor and creativeness.

Said Bob R. on Facebook, “Been going there for 20 years and never had a bad meal!”

The atmosphere is just as good as the food which makes for a perfect stop, where it’s like spending time with friends.