Funeral services for woman hit by stolen SUV to be held Saturday

HARTFORD — Funeral services for Rosella Shuler who was hit by a stolen SUV will be held on Saturday, August 5.

Rosella Shuler died last Saturday. She was hit July 18 near Ashley Street and Sigourney Street.

When officers arrived, the found Shuler suffering from severe injuries. The SUV, later determined to have been stolen from West Hartford, was also located. The people inside the stolen car fled the area on foot before police arrived. Shuler had to undergo multiple surgeries, that she was on a breathing tube, and that both of her legs were amputated.

The services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Clark Bell & Bell Funeral Home, 319 Barbour St. Hartford.

During the investigation, police reviewed surveillance footage which showed the incident. With the video evidence and witness information, police were led to the ID of a person of interest. An arrest warrant was issued on July 28th which charged Deykevious Russaw, 18, of Hartford, with assault, larceny, and evading among other charges. Police say he’s already in custody on unrelated charges.

The family set up a GoFundMe page for final expenses.