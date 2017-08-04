× Hamden teen wakes up with a skunk in bed

HAMDEN — It was a morning for a smelly surprise.

Hamden police said one teen woke up face to face with a skunk last week. Police said last Tuesday, around 6 a.m., a 16-year-old woke up in his West Easton Street home and was face to face with a skunk.



Police and Hamden Animal Control Division arrived to find the pungent smell of the rodent in the house.

Animal Control Officer Chris Smith said that family members were able to remove the skunk from the house. Officials said a resident had moved a trash can into the home. The trash can had a hole in it and the skunk had entered the can, then left it and wandered around the house.

