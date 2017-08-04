× Hartford police go undercover to seize stolen dirt bike

HARTFORD — Police said they went undercover online and arrested a man who tried selling them a stolen a dirt bike.

Hartford police said a Suffield resident notified them that their dirt bike was missing and was seen for sale on Facebook and various sites. Police said they then began canvassing websites and located the stolen dirt bike for sale on the “Offer Up” website.

“Auto theft detectives began a correspondence with a person selling the dirt bike, who contacted a detective and instructed him to meet at Keney park to purchase the bike. The detectives responded to the park where they observed the suspect arrive in a pick up truck carrying the dirt bike,” said police.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and the dirt bike was recovered Thursday.

Police said they arrested Deshaun Fitzpatrick, 19, of East Hartford. He is charged with third degree larceny and interfering with police.