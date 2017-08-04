High 60s tonight, fog in the morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few storms fired up earlier this afternoon but they're moving out now and the rest of the day into this evening looks dry with increasing clouds and areas of fog heading towards Saturday morning.

The weekend will start off soggy and stormy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning through early afternoon. Mid-late afternoon the rain will come to an end with some sunshine developing, the wind picking up and less humid air slowly filtering back in.

By Sunday the humidity we have dealt with all week will be GONE! Sunday looks gorgeous with sunny to partly cloudy skies, breezy and cooler conditions with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Rain returns on Monday and it could come down heavy at times, especially late Monday into early Tuesday. Highs will only be in the 70s for the start of the next work week. That will feel so different after the last week or so of warm and humid conditions.

Forecast Details:

Rest of today: Lots of sun, humid. 70s & 80s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, becoming humid. Areas of fog possible. Low: 65-70.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning through early afternoon. Still humid with clouds breaking for some sun. Becoming breezy. High: Low 80s.

Sunday: Sunny, breezy, cooler and less humid. High: Near 80.

Monday: Rain likely, some could be heavy. High: 70s.

Tuesday: Chance for lingering morning showers, clouds and sun. High: 70s.

