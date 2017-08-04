Man arrested following narcotics warrant operation in Hartford

HARTFORD – Police said they have arrested a man following a narcotics warrant operation in Hartford.

During the months of July and August, police conducted controlled narcotics purchases from a suspect in the area of Judson Street. After developing additional information, police said they were able to obtain a search and arrest warrant for 18 Judson Street.

On August 3, police arrested Marven Blunt, 23, a convicted felon, on multiple weapons and narcotics related charges.

Inside the residence, police said they found a 9mm semi auto pistol and a bullet proof vest.

Blunt is currently being held on a $600,000 bond.