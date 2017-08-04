× Man arrested in connection to 2016 homicide of woman found in woods in Enfield

ENFIELD — Police said they have charged a man in connection to the death of 62-year-old Pamela Cote who was found dead behind the housing complex where she lived in October 2016.

Enfield police have charged Howard Bowen with murder.

“Bowen was located in East Hartford and questioned about the death of Pamela Cote. Investigators were able to establish probable cause charging Howard Bowen with the death of Pamela Cote,” said police.

Police said on October 2016, they began an investigation into a report of a missing female Pamela Cote from Windsor Court in Enfield.

Police said Bowen was brought to G.A. 13 Friday morning from the Walker Correctional Facility where he is incarcerated on an unrelated Robbery charge. His bond is $1,000,000.