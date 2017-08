× Manchester man charged with child abuse

MANCHESTER — Police said they arrested Christopher Aceto on suspicion of child abuse Wednesday.

Manchester police said camp staff members found a young child with red marks on her.

Aceto has been charged with assault in the third degree, risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace.

Aceto was in court Wednesday where he posted a $15,000 bond and was released.

He is due back in Manchester Superior Court, September 6.