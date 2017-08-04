New Britain Bees host FOX61 Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- The bees played host to the York Revolution Friday night, but that wasn’t the only team that made their way to New Britain Stadium.

FOX61 was the team’s honorary guest for the showdown with the Revs, with morning meteorologist Joe Furey throwing out the game’s first pitch.

Despite the high heat brought to the mound by the FOX61 crew, it wasn’t enough for the Bees, who fell to York, 7-4.

The revolution pounced on the Bees in the second with a five-run inning, sparked by an Alonzo Harris grand slam. Jay Gause pitched well on the hill, only allowing 3 runs through 6.1 innings to earn the victory.

The bees will go for the first win of their current seven-game homestand when they host York again on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

