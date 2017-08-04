× Over 2,000 birds rescued from industrial warehouse in California

MONTCLAIR, CA. – The Inland Valley Humane Society said that almost 2,000 chickens, parakeets, lovebirds, and other exotic birds were rescued from an industrial warehouse this morning in Montclair, California. Dozens of exotic fish were found at the location as well.

Authorities said they responded after hearing noises coming from the industrial complex. Between 1,000 and 2,000 chicks and chickens, as well as 100 exotic birds, were being kept in appalling conditions with very little ventilation provided. The warehouse was covered in feces and filled with trash, and no food or water for the birds could be found.

The birds are currently being evaluated and cared for by the Inland Valley Humane Society.

The owner of the birds was arrested earlier this week on unrelated charges. The owner now faces several felony animal cruelty charges.

The birds’ adoption availability is pending at this time because they are part of the ongoing investigation.

KTLA reported that over 1,000 dead animals were also found at the warehouse this morning.