Tire theft suspect that fled after striking a Branford police cruiser has been arrested 

BRANFORD — Police said they have arrested a man wanted for striking a police cruiser after he allegedly stole tires from Al Mac Motors July 5.

Branford police said they arrested Janssen Padilla, 36 of East Haven Thursday following an arrest warrant.

Padilla is charged with larceny in the fourth degree, assault on a police officer, interfering with an officer, engaging police in pursuit, evading responsibility, reckless driving, operating with a suspended license, and criminal mischief in the third degree.

Police said when they responded to the incident, patrol officers attempted to block Padilla’s vehicle from leaving the parking lot.

“However, the suspect rammed a officer’s cruiser, ultimately fleeing in a gray Jeep Cherokee. Branford police pursued this vehicle for several miles and obtained a detailed description before they lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit. The description of the vehicle was distributed to other law enforcement agencies. The following day, an alert East Haven Police Patrol Officer stopped a gray Jeep Cherokee believed to be used in the July 5th incident based on damage consistent with the damage to the Branford police cruiser from being rammed,” said police.

Padilla was held on a $100,000 bond.