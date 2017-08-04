× Waterbury officer cleared of wrong doing in shooting of teen suspect back in March

WATERBURY — The State’s Attorney ruled Friday that officer McMahon, who shot 18-year-old Rashamel Rogers back in March, has been cleared of any wrong doing.

The incident stemmed from March 9th, where around 4 p.m. Waterbury officers tried to stop a stolen car at the intersection of Wood Street and Orange Street, according to state police. The driver, Rashamel Rogers, tried to drive off and struck a Waterbury cruiser, telephone pole, and a Waterbury officer who got out of his cruiser. The officer shot at Rogers, hitting him twice and bringing him to stop the car, state police said.

Rogers was taken to Waterbury Hospital and later flown to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

His father, Clinton Rogers, expressed frustration over the lack of communication by police and the hospital. He said it took days before he and Ra’Shamel’s mother could see their son.

“All we wanted was information regarding the well-being of our child,” he said. “Our son who was shot by the Waterbury Police, we waited in the hospital, we traveled miles, we haven’t eaten. What we’ve gone through is indescribable.”

The State’s Attorney issued a report after a 5 month investigation regarding the use of force, saying the Officer McMahon was justified shooting Rogers due to the danger of the sitution.