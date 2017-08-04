× Waterbury police issue Silver Alert for missing 2-year-old

WATERBURY — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing two-year-old.

Joel Minnis, 2, is Hispanic, two feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 40 pounds. Police believe the father and a new girlfriend may have taken the boy as a result of a custody dispute.

He was last seen on Friday around 7 pm. in Waterbury. It’s unknown what clothing he is wearing. Police believe that he is possibly in a 2001 silver Acura MDX SUV with Connecticut plate AK36314.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Minnis, please contact Waterbury police at (203) 574-6911.

Check back for further details as they develop.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

The car police are looking for is similar to this one.