× Bridgeport police issue silver alert for missing 6 and 12 year olds

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport police have issued a silver alert for a missing boy and girl.

Darwin Perez, 6, is Hispanic. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 90 lbs.

He was last seen wearing blue shirt with cream colored stripes, khaki pants and black sneakers

Catherine Perez, 12, is Hispanic. She has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 80 lbs. She was last seen wearing pink blouse and blue jeans.

They were last seen in Bridgeport. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Catherine and Darwin Perez, please contact Bridgeport police at (203) 576-7823.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.