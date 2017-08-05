× Down tree and power lines leave 200 people in Milford without power

MILFORD — A road in Milford has been shut down, as officials work to restore 200 people who are without power.

Police say they were called to a down tree and wires Saturday morning to the area of Shayside Lane and Sentinel Hill. United Illuminating workers have a six man crew on scene, working to restore power and clear the roadway. Officials say that two poles have been broken. They believe weather to be the cause of this power outage.

United Illuminating has said that they hope to have power restored to the residents by this evening.

The road remains closed as police are asking motorist to avoid the area if possible.

Wires and Trees down on Shadyside La near Sentinel Hill avoid the area of possible pic.twitter.com/0g62RDsrqN — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) August 5, 2017

Use alternate route UI working to restore power and clear the roadway pic.twitter.com/SWalbRwyNq — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) August 5, 2017