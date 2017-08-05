× Hartford police identify man killed in Saturday morning shooting

HARTFORD — Hartford police have identified the victim who died in Saturday morning’s shooting.

The shooting happened around 61 Edgewood Street, with the call coming in around 3 a.m. according to police, and about 2-4 shots were fired.

Police say there was a gunshot wound to the man’s shoulder and neck. Patrick Granville, 28, was pronounced dead following an early morning shooting.

Police believe two cars were involved, and Granville was found unresponsive in a car that crashed into a parked car.

Granville was shot in the eye and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 7 a.m. police said.

Hartford Major Crimes is investigation, and anyone who has information is asked to call Police, or anonymous tips can be left at the Hartford Police website.

