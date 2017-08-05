× Hartford Police investigating after person was shot in the eye

HARTFORD — Hartford police say a man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting.

The shooting happened on Edgewood Street, with the call coming in around 3 a.m. according to police, and about 2-4 shots were fired.

The man was shot in the eye and was taken to a local hospital. The victim isn’t been identified at this time.

Hartford Police responded, and Major Crimes is also on scene.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX61 for any developments.