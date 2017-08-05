× Milford road closed due to down trees and power lines

MILFORD — A road in Milford has been shut down, as officials clear the area of trees and wires.

Police say they were called to incident Saturday morning to the area of Shayside Lane and Sentinel Hill. United Illuminating workers are on scene, working to restore power and clear the roadway.

FOX61 has reached out to United Illuminating to see how many house have been affected but have not heard back yet.

Police are asking motorist to avoid the area if possible.

