WATERBURY — Police have resolved a Sliver Alert for the 2 year-old that went missing Friday.

Police say that the boy was found safe and no arrests have been made at this time.

Joel Minnis, 2, went missing Friday evening. Police believed the father and a new girlfriend may have taken the boy as a result of a custody dispute.

Police could did not release where the boy was found.