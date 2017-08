Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Foodshare CT is known for its annual campaign to provide turkey dinners to thousands of needy families in the state.

But it also provides 11.5 million meals to 300 food pantries, community kitchens and homeless shelters in Hartford and Tolland counties.

Today,we’ll talk with new CEO Jason Jakubowski … He’ll outline the organization’s vision to lead the venerable organization in feeding the hungry and helping to reduce poverty.

