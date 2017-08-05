× Usain Bolt comes takes third place in his last race of his career

LONDON, UK — Usain Bolt had his farewell party spoiled when Justin Gatlin beat him in the 100 meters at the world championships.

In a tight finish, Bolt was punished for his slow start and Gatlin held him off at the line in 9.92 seconds. American sprinter Christian Coleman took silver in 9.94 seconds and Bolt took bronze in 9.95.

Because of his doping past, Gatlin was booed in London even after the race.

The eleven time world champion won gold for the Jamaican track team in the 100 meter, 200 meter, and the 4 X 100 realy back in 2016 at the Rio Olympics.