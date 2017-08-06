Cooler and sunny Sunday; Monday bringing afternoon showers, heavy at times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday will be delightful!!! A refreshing Northwest wind with dew points in the upper 40's and the air temperature in the upper 70's! That evening, is thee full "Sturgeon" moon. We Should see this in the evening but clouds will roll in overnight.

Not so good Monday with some more heavy rain in the afternoon and evening. But if you are on vacation this week, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, and Friday are spectacular.

Forecast Details:

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and pleasant. High near 80

Monday: Cloudy with rain developing by midday, which will be heavy at times in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70's.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy, pleasant, high 80.

Wednesday/Thursday: Sunny/warm, low humidity, highs in the 80s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.